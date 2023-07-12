Open Menu

Kiev's Accession To NATO Blocked By US At Summit In Vilnius - Russian Envoy

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Kiev's Accession to NATO Blocked by US at Summit in Vilnius - Russian Envoy

The United States actually blocked Ukraine's accession to NATO at the Vilnius summit of the alliance, leaving it in the "waiting room," the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, told Sputnik on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The United States actually blocked Ukraine's accession to NATO at the Vilnius summit of the alliance, leaving it in the "waiting room," the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Our forecasts regarding the NATO summit in Vilnius have come true... The United States actually blocked Ukraine's accession into the alliance, leaving it in the "waiting room," Gavrilov said, commenting on the results of the NATO summit.

The West has yet to be disillusioned by the futility of military confrontation with Russia, the official added.

"We are convinced that the forceful coercion of Kiev to peace is the only possible way to achieve the goals of the special military operation outlined by (Russian) President Vladimir Putin. As for the West, it has yet to be disillusioned by the futility of military confrontation with Russia," the diplomat said.

Ukraine's failed counteroffensive added to NATO's pessimism � there are more talks about "supporting Kiev" rather than about its "victory," Gavrilov concluded.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Vienna Vilnius Vladimir Putin Kiev Alliance United States

Recent Stories

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi grieves over deaths in Bhati Gate a ..

20 minutes ago
 Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor ..

Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

20 minutes ago
 Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chi ..

Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chief

20 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terror attack in Zhob Cant ..

18 minutes ago
 NA body lauds performance of national archives for ..

NA body lauds performance of national archives for presenting record

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Jhang, Kasur to check flood ..

18 minutes ago
President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community to ensure resolution of J&K di ..

18 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against violation of support pr ..

Crackdown launched against violation of support price of cotton

18 minutes ago
 Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational q ..

Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational qualification programme

34 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses standard of nursing institut ..

Senate body discusses standard of nursing institutions

33 minutes ago
 PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of inst ..

PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of institutions' auctioning: Marriyum ..

33 minutes ago
 Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispu ..

Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispute Resolution: AJK President

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World