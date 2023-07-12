The United States actually blocked Ukraine's accession to NATO at the Vilnius summit of the alliance, leaving it in the "waiting room," the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, told Sputnik on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The United States actually blocked Ukraine's accession to NATO at the Vilnius summit of the alliance, leaving it in the "waiting room," the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Our forecasts regarding the NATO summit in Vilnius have come true... The United States actually blocked Ukraine's accession into the alliance, leaving it in the "waiting room," Gavrilov said, commenting on the results of the NATO summit.

The West has yet to be disillusioned by the futility of military confrontation with Russia, the official added.

"We are convinced that the forceful coercion of Kiev to peace is the only possible way to achieve the goals of the special military operation outlined by (Russian) President Vladimir Putin. As for the West, it has yet to be disillusioned by the futility of military confrontation with Russia," the diplomat said.

Ukraine's failed counteroffensive added to NATO's pessimism � there are more talks about "supporting Kiev" rather than about its "victory," Gavrilov concluded.