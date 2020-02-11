(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Kiev's statements and lack of progress on "Paris package" commitments make it difficult to plan for a new Normandy Four summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik.

At a meeting in Paris in December, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany ” the Normandy Four ” agreed to hold the next summit in Berlin in April, Rudenko said. However, it was also agreed at the Paris meeting that Kiev, Luhansk and Donetsk would pull the forces back at three new areas along the contact line, make progress on demining, exchange detainees, codify Steinmeier formula, agree on all legal aspects for Donbas' special status.

"Only one item off that list ” the exchange of detainees ” was implemented. The rest has been not. The actions of Ukrainians in the Contact Group and Kiev's statements make it seem doubtful that this can be done by April. Without real progress on 'Paris package," its political aspects above all, it is hard to talk about the exact dates for a new Normandy format summit," Rudenko said.