MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The actions of the Ukrainian side were disruptive to the grain deal, undermined the atmosphere of trust and guaranteed security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On October 29, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as well as civilian ships in Sevastopol. The ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists.

"The actions of the Ukrainian side are the escalation of the conflict, as you see in fact,.

You see that it was precisely by these actions that the Ukrainian side was going to disrupt this deal. It was aimed at undermining the atmosphere of trust and guaranteed security. Therefore, it is necessary to proceed from the fact that these are the actions of the Ukrainian side, well known and recent ones, that have led to the fact that the deal is under threat," Peskov said, answering a question about whether the suspension of Russia's participation in the grain deal could lead to an escalation of the conflict.