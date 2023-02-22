UrduPoint.com

Kiev's Ambassador To Seoul Rules Out Option Of 'Korean Scenario' For Ukraine Settlement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Kiev's Ambassador to Seoul Rules Out Option of 'Korean Scenario' for Ukraine Settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Ukrainian Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko termed "nonsense" the option of resolving the Ukraine conflict under the "38th parallel principle," which was used to establish a demarcation line between North Korea and South Korea 70 years ago.

In January, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council, said that Kiev was offered a settlement according to the "Korean scenario" using the "38th parallel principle," which provides for the freezing of military actions and the establishment of a demilitarized zone separating the country into two parts. Oleksiy Arestovich, the former adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president's office, said at the time that Kiev could repeat the "Korean scenario" after the end of the conflict.

"I think the suggestion of turning Ukraine into some kind of South and North Korea is utter nonsense," Ponomarenko told South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The Ukrainian ambassador added that it was "not the time to accept unfavorable cease-fire proposals or peace deals."

The "38th parallel" is the informal name for the border between North Korea and South Korea, running approximately along the 38th parallel of northern latitude. Officially, the demarcation line was fixed by the Korean Armistice Agreement on July 27, 1953. The signing of the document was preceded by the 1950-1953 Korean War.

