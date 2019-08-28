(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Kiev's appellate court ruled on Wednesday to release RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been jailed in Ukraine for over 400 days, on personal recognizance immediately from the courtroom, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

The journalist will have to appear in court upon first request.

Vyshinsky said before the court announced this decision that he had no reasons to hide from investigators, refuting the accusations against him as "absurd."

"I have no legal and human reasons to hide from the judicial investigation, since, as I have been saying from the very first day of my detention ... the accusations that I face are so much absurd that it's in my interests to study them during a court process and prove .

.. the futility of these charges," Vyshinsky said in the courtroom, as broadcast on YouTube.

He pledged to come to court hearings upon first request.

Vyshinsky also said he had long ago refused to take part in the planned Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange.

"I have refused the swap long ago and haven't changed by stand," Vyshinsky said.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The harshest sentence the journalist faces is 15 years in prison.