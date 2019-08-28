UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev's Appellate Court Rules To Release Vyshinsky On Personal Recognizance Immediately

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:17 PM

Kiev's Appellate Court Rules to Release Vyshinsky on Personal Recognizance Immediately

Kiev's appellate court ruled on Wednesday to release RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been jailed in Ukraine for over 400 days, on personal recognizance immediately from the courtroom, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Kiev's appellate court ruled on Wednesday to release RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been jailed in Ukraine for over 400 days, on personal recognizance immediately from the courtroom, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

The journalist will have to appear in court upon first request.

Vyshinsky said before the court announced this decision that he had no reasons to hide from investigators, refuting the accusations against him as "absurd."

"I have no legal and human reasons to hide from the judicial investigation, since, as I have been saying from the very first day of my detention ... the accusations that I face are so much absurd that it's in my interests to study them during a court process and prove .

.. the futility of these charges," Vyshinsky said in the courtroom, as broadcast on YouTube.

He pledged to come to court hearings upon first request.

Vyshinsky also said he had long ago refused to take part in the planned Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange.

"I have refused the swap long ago and haven't changed by stand," Vyshinsky said.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The harshest sentence the journalist faces is 15 years in prison.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Kiev May 2018 YouTube From Court

Recent Stories

US VP,KRG president discuss security in northern ..

2 minutes ago

Second Dead Body Pulled From Rubble of Collapsed B ..

3 minutes ago

Farm tractors' production falls 38% in July

3 minutes ago

TMA Timergara dumping garbage into Pungkora River

5 minutes ago

DNA to solve mystery of Napoleon's general lost in ..

10 seconds ago

Ankara Interested in Purchasing Russia's Su-35, Su ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.