KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Kiev 's appellate court will review on August 13 an appeal made against a Ukrainian court by the defense team for the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, regarding its decision to extend the defendant's detention, Larrisa Sargon, the press secretary for Ukraine 's Prosecutor General, said on Friday.

Vyshinsky's defense lodged the appeal against the court on July 29, following its decision 10 days earlier to deny the journalist's release and extend his arrest until September 19.

"The Kiev appellate court will review the appeal made by [Vyshinsky's] defense team ... on August 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. [08:00 GMT]," Sargon said.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason.

If convicted of the charges, the journalist faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. His arrest has been prolonged several times.

Russia has repeatedly said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release.