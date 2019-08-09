UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev's Appellate Court To Review Vyshinsky's Appeal On August 13 - Prosecutor General

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:18 PM

Kiev's Appellate Court to Review Vyshinsky's Appeal on August 13 - Prosecutor General

Kiev's appellate court will review on August 13 an appeal made against a Ukrainian court by the defense team for the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, regarding its decision to extend the defendant's detention, Larrisa Sargon, the press secretary for Ukraine's Prosecutor General, said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Kiev's appellate court will review on August 13 an appeal made against a Ukrainian court by the defense team for the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, regarding its decision to extend the defendant's detention, Larrisa Sargon, the press secretary for Ukraine's Prosecutor General, said on Friday.

Vyshinsky's defense lodged the appeal against the court on July 29, following its decision 10 days earlier to deny the journalist's release and extend his arrest until September 19.

"The Kiev appellate court will review the appeal made by [Vyshinsky's] defense team ... on August 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. [08:00 GMT]," Sargon said.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason.

If convicted of the charges, the journalist faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. His arrest has been prolonged several times.

Russia has repeatedly said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Kiev May July August September 2018 2019 Media Court

Recent Stories

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Balo ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says North Korea's Kim Sent Him 'Beautiful L ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir issue should be resolved according to UN r ..

2 minutes ago

ILO's Global Convention Against Harassment at Work ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity rally to be taken out on Aug 10 ..

12 minutes ago

Chief Minister activates departments to tackle den ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.