UrduPoint.com

Kiev's Attacks On DPR, LPR After Referendums Will Be Aggression Against Russia - Senator

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Kiev's Attacks on DPR, LPR After Referendums Will Be Aggression Against Russia - Senator

The likely attacks by Kiev on the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics after the announcement of the results of the referendums will need to be regarded as aggression against Russia, Russian Senator Olga Kovitidi told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The likely attacks by Kiev on the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics after the announcement of the results of the referendums will need to be regarded as aggression against Russia, Russian Senator Olga Kovitidi told Sputnik.

"Any manifestations of Ukraine's military aggression after the announcement of the results of the referendum should be regarded as open aggression against the civilian population of Russia, followed by severe punishment of all those responsible," she said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev All

Recent Stories

Muqam, jirga successful talks pave way for repair ..

Muqam, jirga successful talks pave way for repair of 130 MW Dubair HPP

5 minutes ago
 Amir Muqam hands over cheques of Rs1mn each to hei ..

Amir Muqam hands over cheques of Rs1mn each to heirs of fire victims

5 minutes ago
 Biden Discusses With Puerto Rico Governor Damage C ..

Biden Discusses With Puerto Rico Governor Damage Caused by Hurricane Fiona - Whi ..

10 minutes ago
 PM meets Iranian president, underscores commitment ..

PM meets Iranian president, underscores commitment to enhance bilateral relation ..

10 minutes ago
 PTI trying to damage economy through public meetin ..

PTI trying to damage economy through public meetings, long march threats: SAPM

10 minutes ago
 PML-N delegation calls on Governor Punjab

PML-N delegation calls on Governor Punjab

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.