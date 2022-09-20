The likely attacks by Kiev on the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics after the announcement of the results of the referendums will need to be regarded as aggression against Russia, Russian Senator Olga Kovitidi told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The likely attacks by Kiev on the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics after the announcement of the results of the referendums will need to be regarded as aggression against Russia, Russian Senator Olga Kovitidi told Sputnik.

"Any manifestations of Ukraine's military aggression after the announcement of the results of the referendum should be regarded as open aggression against the civilian population of Russia, followed by severe punishment of all those responsible," she said.