MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Ukraine's attempts to shell the Kerch transport crossing in Crimea and Russian regions of Rostov and Bryansk on July 9 would have been impossible without the assistance from the United States and other Western nations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said that the Ukrainian military tried to attack the Russian territory with S-200 missiles. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry called those attacks unsuccessful.

"Such actions would not have been possible without the financial, technical and logistical assistance of the US-led Western coalition, which is, in fact, a sponsor of the criminal activities of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's regime," the ministry said in a statement.