Kiev's Attempted Unsuccessful Offensive On June 4 Results In Loss Of 300 Soldiers - Shoigu

Kiev's Attempted Unsuccessful Offensive on June 4 Results in Loss of 300 Soldiers - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Ukrainian troops attempted an unsuccessful offensive in five directions on June 4, but did not succeed in any of them, having lost 300 soldiers, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"On June 4, the forces of the 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades of the Ukraine military attempted an offensive in five directions. The enemy did not achieve success in any of them, suffered significant losses ” 300 soldiers, 16 tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, 14 cars," Shoigu said.

