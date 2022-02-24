MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Thursday enforced curfew hours in the city from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. (20:00 - 05:00 GMT) and urged all citizens to return home on time and carry identification documents.

"Kiev imposes a curfew today. It will be in force from 22:00 to 07:00. This is a forced step, but in the current circumstances ...

of martial law necessary for the safety of the capital's residents. Public transport will be unavailable during the curfew. Nevertheless, subway stations will be available for shelter round the clock," Klitschko posted on Telegram.

Klitschko also urged all resident of Kiev to return home on time and carry identification documents in case there is a necessity to leave homes during the curfew.