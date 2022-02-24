UrduPoint.com

Kiev's Authorities Enforce 10-7 Curfew - Mayor

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Kiev's Authorities Enforce 10-7 Curfew - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Thursday enforced curfew hours in the city from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. (20:00 - 05:00 GMT) and urged all citizens to return home on time and carry identification documents.

"Kiev imposes a curfew today. It will be in force from 22:00 to 07:00. This is a forced step, but in the current circumstances ...

of martial law necessary for the safety of the capital's residents. Public transport will be unavailable during the curfew. Nevertheless, subway stations will be available for shelter round the clock," Klitschko posted on Telegram.

Klitschko also urged all resident of Kiev to return home on time and carry identification documents in case there is a necessity to leave homes during the curfew.

Related Topics

Martial Law Kiev All From P

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

37 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

53 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

3 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

3 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

3 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>