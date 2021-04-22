UrduPoint.com
Kiev's Calls To Sever Ties With Russia Aim To Shore Up Zelenskyy's Ranking - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Kiev is calling for cutting off diplomatic relations with Russia and deploying nuclear weapons in the country to save the image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Kiev is engaged in an active disinformation campaign ...

and one of the examples of this campaign is [Ukrainian] lawmakers' calls to break off diplomatic relations with our country, to call up military reservists and deploy NATO troops, including missile forces, in Ukraine," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Obviously, the rationale behind all these actions is to save the continuously declining rating of President Zelenskyy and his party," the diplomat added.

Regarding the situation in Donbas, Zakharova noted that Ukraine was using weapons prohibited under the Minsk agreements.

