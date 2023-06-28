(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Ukrainian counteroffensive has been significantly complicated by wide-stretching minefields and well-fortified line of defense of the Russian troops, which may force Kiev to disperse its limited forces into more "promising" directions, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing US military officials.

"You don't commit your whole force until you have an idea of where the areas are where you're going to find the most success. The Ukrainians have to figure out where the Russian defenses are the weakest and most porous," an unnamed US military official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The US military believe that Kiev has yet failed to achieve major successes during its counteroffensive partially due to the fact that the minefields built by the Russian army slow down attacks, although do not completely halt them, the report said.

Meanwhile, US officials warn against making early statements about the failure of the counteroffensive, saying that the absence of traditional offensive methods may be part of a new modern "maneuver warfare," which includes probing strikes, sabotage attacks behind enemy lines, and artillery and missile strikes against the Russian-controlled areas, The Washington Post reported.

Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions, but without success. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine lost as many as 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of its counteroffensive. A number of Western media also noted the weak results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that the progress was "slower than desired."