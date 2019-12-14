UrduPoint.com
Kiev's Court Arrested Doctor Suspected Of Killing Journalist Sheremet - Verdict

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 03:00 AM

Kiev's Court Arrested Doctor Suspected of Killing Journalist Sheremet - Verdict

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The Pechersky court of Kiev arrested for two months doctor Yulia Kuzmenko, who is suspected of murdering journalist Pavel Sheremet.

"The suspect must be arrested until February 8, 2020," the jusge said, as broadcast by the UNN news agency.

Sheremet, who worked for various Russian and Ukrainian media outlets, died in a car explosion on July 20, 2016, in the Ukrainian capital.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that five people were suspected of having links to the murder. Three of them have been detained.

