UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev's Court Of Appeal Releases Witness In MH17 Case On Personal Recognizance

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:58 PM

Kiev's Court of Appeal Releases Witness in MH17 Case on Personal Recognizance

Kiev's Court of Appeal canceled the arrest of Vladimir Tsemakh, a witness in the MH17 crash case, and ruled to release him immediately in the courtroom

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Kiev's Court of Appeal canceled the arrest of Vladimir Tsemakh, a witness in the MH17 crash case, and ruled to release him immediately in the courtroom.

According to media reports, Russia insists that Tsemakh should be included in the list of detainees who will participate in the Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange.

"To cancel the decision of ... Kiev's district court ... to extend the constraint measure of Vladimir Tsemakh in the form of arrest by October 20 ... To release Vladimir Tsemakh on personal recognizance ... immediately in the courtroom," the judge read out the court ruling.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev October Media Court

Recent Stories

Chinese publishes national standard for ground sea ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese to promote commerce with ASEAN countries

4 minutes ago

Zardari, Talpur's judicial remand extended till Se ..

4 minutes ago

UN Women to extend quality social services for vio ..

4 minutes ago

Remarkable performance seeks ' tension free enviro ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese government to register educational apps

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.