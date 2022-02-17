UrduPoint.com

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The delegation of Kiev in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the conflict in Donbas appealed to the OSCE representative with a demand to hold an extraordinary meeting of the group due to shelling on Thursday.

"This morning we are witnessing numerous violations of the ceasefire regime on the demarcation line by illegal armed groups supported by the Russian Federation. In this regard, the Ukrainian delegation turned to the OSCE representative in the TCG regarding the urgent convening of extraordinary consultations of the working group on security issues, as well as an extraordinary meeting of the TCG," the delegation said in a statement on Telegram.

It noted that Kiev was ready to work in the negotiation format to stop violations and restore the regime of silence.

"Precisely to prevent such provocations from becoming a reason for escalation, we have proposed and continue to propose the involvement of representatives of the countries of the Normandy format to participate in all mechanisms that monitor and verify compliance with the ceasefire. We are ready for further work in the negotiation format to stop violations and restoration of the regime of silence, because only under the condition of an established ceasefire is it possible to further move on humanitarian, social and political issues in order to peacefully resolve the conflict in the Ukrainian Donbas," the delegation added.

