MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Ukraine is undermining NATO's confidence in the country by denying its role in a missile blast that killed two in eastern Poland, the Financial Times reported, citing an unnamed diplomat from a NATO country in Kiev.

"This is getting ridiculous. The Ukrainians are destroying confidence in them. Nobody is blaming Ukraine and they are openly lying. This is more destructive than the missile," the diplomat told the newspaper.

Polish media reported on Tuesday evening that two missiles had fallen on the country's territory, killing two people.

First, Warsaw stated that they were Russian-made and that the country was convening the NATO Council. On Wednesday, however, Polish President Andrzej Duda said it was highly likely that the missiles belonged to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly said, however, that Kiev had not been involved in the incident and blamed Russia for the hit. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that according to preliminary analysis conducted by the alliance, the missile incident in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory.