UrduPoint.com

Kiev's Denying Involvement In Missile Incident In Poland Undermines NATO's Trust - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Kiev's Denying Involvement in Missile Incident in Poland Undermines NATO's Trust - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Ukraine is undermining NATO's confidence in the country by denying its role in a missile blast that killed two in eastern Poland, the Financial Times reported, citing an unnamed diplomat from a NATO country in Kiev.

"This is getting ridiculous. The Ukrainians are destroying confidence in them. Nobody is blaming Ukraine and they are openly lying. This is more destructive than the missile," the diplomat told the newspaper.

Polish media reported on Tuesday evening that two missiles had fallen on the country's territory, killing two people.

First, Warsaw stated that they were Russian-made and that the country was convening the NATO Council. On Wednesday, however, Polish President Andrzej Duda said it was highly likely that the missiles belonged to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly said, however, that Kiev had not been involved in the incident and blamed Russia for the hit. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that according to preliminary analysis conducted by the alliance, the missile incident in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Warsaw Kiev Alliance Poland Media From

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

1 hour ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

1 hour ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

1 hour ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

1 hour ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.