MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The preparation of a "dirty bomb" by Kiev will be discussed in the coming days in the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

Earlier, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who heads the Russian Armed Forces' Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces, said that the Russian Defense Ministry had information about Kiev's plans to use a "dirty bomb" and blame Moscow for this.

"Regarding our information and the information that we have received, which is quite reliable, that provocations using a nuclear bomb will be planned in Ukraine detailed information indicating those institutions has been passed through the minister of defense in contacts with his colleagues from the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Turkey.

There are more contacts planned through our military departments. I can also say that this issue will also be discussed today or tomorrow in the Security Council," Lavrov said.