MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Ukraine's potential disconnection from the unified energy system with Russia and Belarus will not affect Russia in any way, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Evgeny Grabchak said in an interview with Sputnik

In early March, Ukraine's acting energy minister, Yuriy Vitrenko, said at an online meeting with Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivis that the energy system of Ukraine will be separated from the energy systems of Russia and Belarus in 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted later that the country should synchronize its energy system with the European Union within three years.

"This will not affect us in any way," Grabchak said, asked to comment on Ukraine's plans to reject the unified energy system.

According to the data of the Ukrenergo company, Ukraine resumed importing electricity from Russia in test mode early last month. Following accidents at Ukraine's Zaporizhia and Kurakhove thermal power plants, Russian operator Inter RAO more than doubled electricity supplies to Ukraine, bringing them to 500-700 MW in line with an emergency assistance agreement.

The resumption of electricity imports from Russia caused outrage among Ukrainian politicians. The Ukrainian parliament even demanded banning the imports.