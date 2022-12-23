UrduPoint.com

Kiev's Ex-Ambassador Calls 'Absurd' German Left's Proposals For Ceasefire In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Kiev's Ex-Ambassador Calls 'Absurd' German Left's Proposals for Ceasefire in Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Germany's The Left party's "absurd" proposals for talks and a ceasefire in Ukraine will not help find a sustainable and peaceful solution to the conflict, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister and former ambassador to Berlin, Andrij Melnyk, said on Friday.

"Of course, we welcome any efforts and any initiatives that can help us end the war faster. But according to (German) The Left's plan, part of Donbas will remain under Russian occupation, as will Crimea. In return, Russia would be immediately exempted from sanctions. From our point of view, this is absurd, not justified in any way," Melnyk said in an interview with German media group RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland, commenting on the call for ceasefire negotiations by representatives of the church and the Left party in Germany.

These plans "will not help find a sustainable, peaceful solution" to the conflict or prevent "a new, even more terrible war of aggression by Russia in Europe," Melnyk added.

Earlier this week, The Left party called for immediate negotiations for a ceasefire in Ukraine. The Left's plan implies negotiations for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, mediated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as with the participation of leaders from China and India.

In addition, the party wants Russia to retreat to the positions it held before the special operation, which Moscow launched on February 24, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. If all conditions are met, the sanctions imposed on Russia after the outbreak of hostilities should be lifted, the plan says. In addition, The Left's plan includes providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and writing off debts to rebuild the country.

