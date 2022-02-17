Ukrainian forces fired 93 mortar shells of various calibers at the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Thursday, the highest intensity of shelling since April 2021, Ruslan Yakubov, the head of the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire, told reporters

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Ukrainian forces fired 93 mortar shells of various calibers at the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Thursday, the highest intensity of shelling since April 2021, Ruslan Yakubov, the head of the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire, told reporters.

"The situation on the line of contact sharply escalated: since early morning and as of 18:30 Moscow time (15:30 GMT), 21 ceasefire violations have already been recorded, including 10 with the use of 120-mm, 82-mm mortars and anti-tank systems.

In total, 93 mortar shells of various calibers were fired in the direction of the front-line areas of the republic. The last time such a high rate of ceasefire violations was recorded on April 16, 2021," Yakubov told reporters.

"We call on the leadership of the armed formations of Ukraine to immediately return to a stable ceasefire regime, and on international observation missions to strengthen their monitoring and promptness in informing the public about the situation on the line of contact," Yakubov added.