TSYRKUNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) On the night of February 24, the Ukrainian military opened fire on Ukrainian settlements in the Kharkiv region, and then toward the border with Russia, this happened a few hours before the start of the Russian special operation, Anatoly Andreev, a guard at the school in the village of Liptsy, Kharkiv region, said, testifying on footage seen by Sputnik.

"I took up duty at the school, Liptsy school, from the 23rd to the 24th (February)," Andreev said.

"Somewhere around half past one at night I heard a noise, and the noise was so unusual. I looked out the window, I counted about 15 armored personnel carriers, with guns there.

But the fact that even more of them passed, I'm sure of it. And later I heard shooting," he recalls.

According to Andreev, the shooting was "from the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine toward the border."

"And there was an impression that the villages that are located from the north to the south of Kharkiv, as it were, should be destroyed," he said.

"Because Tsirkuny (village) was leveled with the ground, Tishki (village) was leveled with the ground, and all hits were before Liptsy," Andreev added.

The village of Liptsy is located at a distance of about 30 kilometers from Kharkov and about 15 kilometers from the state border with Russia.