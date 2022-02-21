The Ukrainian security forces shelled the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in four directions within half an hour, using, among other things, 120-millimeter mortar shells prohibited by the Minsk agreements, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC) said in a statement

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The Ukrainian security forces shelled the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in four directions within half an hour, using, among other things, 120-millimeter mortar shells prohibited by the Minsk agreements, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC) said in a statement.

Twelve 120-millimeter mortar shells were fired in the direction of the settlement of Shakhta 6/7, and six 82-millimeter mortar shells were fired in the direction of the village of Verkhnetoretskoye. In addition, 12 120-millimeter mortar shells were fired in the direction of the Volvo Center in Donetsk, three grenades were fired in the direction of the village of Novolaspa.

The shelling took place between 15:05 and 15:31 local time.