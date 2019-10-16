(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Kiev's idea about the dissolution of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) is unexpected for other participants of the Normandy format, so it is yet difficult to comment on it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

A regular meeting of the Contact Group on Donbas in Minsk was held on Tuesday.

Kiev said it was ready to implement the political part of the Minsk agreements only after the dissolution of the DPR and LPR and the withdrawal of forces along the entire contact line.

"These are again new conditions... from the Ukrainian side. Such new conditions are very unexpected for Moscow, Berlin and Paris. Therefore, here so far it's hard to comment on whether this means a departure from the Minsk agreements, from the Minsk plan of action, whether it means abandoning earlier commitments, previously put signatures - it is not yet clear," Peskov told reporters.