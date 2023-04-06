Close
Kiev's Idea To Take Plot Of Land From Russian Embassy Violation - Moscow Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Kiev's Idea to Take Plot of Land From Russian Embassy Violation - Moscow Source

A proposal made by a Ukrainian lawmaker to take a plot of land from the Russian embassy in Kiev violates the Vienna convention and the reciprocity principle, a source from Moscow told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) A proposal made by a Ukrainian lawmaker to take a plot of land from the Russian embassy in Kiev violates the Vienna convention and the reciprocity principle, a source from Moscow told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Such decisions violate the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the principle of reciprocity," the source said.

According to the source, local authorities have obligations to protect foreign embassies.

"On our part, such obligations regarding the building and territory of the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow are being fulfilled," the source added.

