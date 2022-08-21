MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) If competent authorities determine that Ukraine was involved with the death of Daria Dugina in Moscow then it would mean that Kiev is pursuing a policy of state terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"If the Ukrainian involvement is confirmed - and this version was voiced by the head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin, and it should be verified by the competent authorities - then we need to talk about the policy of state terrorism pursued by the Kiev regime," Zakharova said on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, Daria Dugina, the daughter of Russian political philosopher and analyst Alexander Dugin died in a car explosion in the Moscow Region.