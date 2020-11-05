Kiev's new plan for the settlement in eastern Ukraine does not comply with Minsk agreements, and it is not clear if Russia had seen it yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Kiev's new plan for the settlement in eastern Ukraine does not comply with Minsk agreements, and it is not clear if Russia had seen it yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"It conserns a very diferent message, different from the substance, the message, and the procedure fixed in Minsk agreements. Unfortunately, I do not know if this plan was given to Russia," Peskov told reporters.