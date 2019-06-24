MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The lack of interest of the Ukrainian authorities in fulfilling the Minsk peace agreements complicates the prospects for improving relations between Russia and the European Union, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff Sergei Prikhodko said.

"First, we are not a party to the intra-Ukrainian conflict. Second, the prospects for normalizing our relations with the EU automatically become hostage to ... a bad will of the Ukrainian authorities, who have demonstrated multiple times their lack of interest in implementing the Minsk agreements," Prihodko told reporters.

The senior government official reminded that the European Union imposed sanctions on Russia on the pretext of a conflict in eastern Ukraine, stressing that this linkage was artificial and continued to complicate the Russia-EU relations.

Prihodko spoke ahead of Monday talks between the Russian and French prime ministers in France's northern port city of Le Havre.