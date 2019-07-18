UrduPoint.com
Kiev's Plan To Ease Passport Procedures For Ukrainians Abroad Is Domestic Measure -Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:36 PM

The initiative from Kiev administration to facilitate passport procedures for ethnic Ukrainians residing abroad is its domestic matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The initiative from Kiev administration to facilitate passport procedures for ethnic Ukrainians residing abroad is its domestic matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Foreign Ministry to create a mechanism of granting Ukrainian citizenship as the second citizenship to ethnic Ukrainians living in "friendly" countries.

The measure was announced in the wake of Russia's decree to facilitate a procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship for Ukrainians residing in Russia and coming from the Donbas region.

"Well, this is a domestic affair of Ukraine, in fact, like the domestic affair of Russia to make decisions that were formalized by the [Russian] president [Vladimir Putin], with the signing of the relevant decree," Peskov said.

