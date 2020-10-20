Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements about the plans to create two naval bases in the Black Sea region should be analyzed, since this could affect the atmosphere there

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy told the Ukrainian parliament that the country was launching the construction of two naval bases to "protect" the Black Sea region.

"These statements should be analyzed. The creation of some military bases � we need to understand which bases exactly � can certainly have quite negative consequences for the atmosphere of stability in the Black Sea region, taking into consideration all the existing realia. Such a threat exists potentially," Peskov told reporters.