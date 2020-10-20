UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev's Plans To Build Two Naval Bases In Black Sea Region Should Be Analyzed - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:43 PM

Kiev's Plans to Build Two Naval Bases in Black Sea Region Should Be Analyzed - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements about the plans to create two naval bases in the Black Sea region should be analyzed, since this could affect the atmosphere there

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements about the plans to create two naval bases in the Black Sea region should be analyzed, since this could affect the atmosphere there.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy told the Ukrainian parliament that the country was launching the construction of two naval bases to "protect" the Black Sea region.

"These statements should be analyzed. The creation of some military bases � we need to understand which bases exactly � can certainly have quite negative consequences for the atmosphere of stability in the Black Sea region, taking into consideration all the existing realia. Such a threat exists potentially," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Parliament All

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat reveals her new celebrity crush

9 minutes ago

Kamran Bangash stresses more awareness to stop chi ..

40 seconds ago

S. Korea, EU seek to boost cooperation on 'Green N ..

41 seconds ago

Doping charges against Bahrain's 400m world champi ..

45 seconds ago

U16 boys national hockey championship next month

47 seconds ago

S. Korea's 5G download speed 2nd fastest globally: ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.