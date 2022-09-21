UrduPoint.com

Kiev's Policy Of Intimidation And Terror Getting Progressively Barbaric - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Kiev's Policy of Intimidation and Terror Getting Progressively Barbaric - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The policy of intimidation and terror waged by the authorities in Kiev in Ukraine is becoming progressively barbaric, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The Kiev regime deployed gangs of foreign mercenaries and nationalists," Putin said in a televised address.

"Military units are trained on NATO standards and are essentially being commanded by Western advisers."

"Simultaneously, the regime of repressions installed immediately after the 2014 coup has been reinforced all over Ukraine against their own citizens. The policy of intimidation and terror and violence is becoming progressively mass, horrendous and barbaric," Putin said.

