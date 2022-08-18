UrduPoint.com

Kiev`s Provocation At NPP Aims To Create Exclusive Zone, Accuse Russia - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Kiev`s Provocation at NPP Aims to Create Exclusive Zone, Accuse Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The purpose of Kiev's provocation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is to create an exclusion zone of up to 30 kilometers (18 miles), as well as to trigger international forces' introduction and accuse Russia of nuclear terrorism, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Thursday.

"The ultimate goal of the provocation is the creation of an exclusion zone of up to 30 kilometers, the introduction of international forces and foreign observers into the NPP's territory, as well as the accusation of the Russian armed forces of nuclear terrorism," Kirillov said at a briefing.

If the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by Ukraine continues, the issue of withdrawing 5 and 6 power units to the cold reserve may be considered, which will lead to the station's shutdown, Kirillov added.

According to the forecast, if the accident at ZNPP takes place, radioactive substances will engulf Poland, Germany and Slovakia, Russian defense ministry spokesperson said, adding that radioactive substances will cover Scandinavia as well, with the release of 25% of the contents of at least one reactor of the NPP.

