Kiev's Representative in Contact Group Calls for Urgent Talks After LPR Claims - Zelenskyy

Kiev's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, Leonid Kuchma, is convening on Wednesday an urgent meeting of the group, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, confirming that Kuchma had asked to delegate his powers to another official

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Kiev's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, Leonid Kuchma, is convening on Wednesday an urgent meeting of the group, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, confirming that Kuchma had asked to delegate his powers to another official.

Zelenskyy's statement came soon after the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, pledged to change the contact line if the Ukrainian army continued shelling of the LPR civilian infrastructure.

"To give you an understanding of what Kuchma is doing today due to Pasechnik's statement ... He has written a letter and he is convening an urgent meeting of the Minsk Contact Group," Zelenskyy said at a press conference.

Kuchma, who is a former Ukrainian resident, remains the head of the Ukrainian delegation in the Contact Group, Zelenskyy stressed.

"Yes, Kuchma faces difficulties ... He has really invited me to delegate is powers to [Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii] Reznikov," Zelenskyy confirmed, adding that he has asked Kuchma to remain the head of the delegation.

Zelenskyy signed in early May a decree updating the composition of his country's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group, to include, among others, Reznikov, who also serves as the minister for what Kiev considers temporarily occupied territories.

