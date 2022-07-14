SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Kiev has attempted to sabotage the work of energy facilities in Kherson region by forcing local employees and security guards to flee under the threat of shelling, but the plans were thwarted, the head of Kherson region's administration, Volodymyr Saldo, said on Wednesday.

"In the evening of July 13, employees of the three main power stations in Kherson region left their workplaces following threats from the Kiev authorities. This could have led to the most serious disruption in the region's power supply, up to complete blackouts," Saldo said on Telegram.

Employees of the Crimean energy company Krymenergo assumed the maintenance of the power stations, while the Russian National Guard provided their armed protection. Saldo called the incident a planned sabotage, which was foiled, with the threat of the region suffering power outages eliminated.