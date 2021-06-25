Ukraine's sanctions against Russian companies and citizens raise many questions if they are to be considered in the context of a preparation of a meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Ukraine's sanctions against Russian companies and citizens raise many questions if they are to be considered in the context of a preparation of a meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"President Putin said that he is ready to meet in order to discuss bilateral relations. For example, yesterday Ukraine resumed and announced new sanctions against various Russian companies, various individuals, legal entities, and so on.

If we consider these steps as preparing the ground for a bilateral meeting, then, of course, many questions arise ... And of course, there is a lot that is completely incomprehensible: Ukraine is interested in continuing gas transit and is announcing sanctions against [Gazprom CEO] Alexei Miller, for example. Who will sign the contract? Who to negotiate with? Therefore, there are more questions than answers," Peskov told reporters.