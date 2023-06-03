(@FahadShabbir)

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) As a result of Ukraine's shelling of the village of Sobolevka in Russia's Belgorod region two people were killed and another six received injuries, Region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Gladkov said that a road in one of the settlements of Russia's Belgorod region came under fire by the Ukrainian armed forces at once, leaving two women dead and two people injured.

"According to preliminary data, two people were killed. At the time of the shelling, they were in the yards of their own residential buildings. They died on the spot from the injuries. Six people were injured, among them there are two children. They were all taken to the hospital," Gladkov said on Telegram.