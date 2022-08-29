The Russian Armed Forces repulsed the offensive of the Ukrainian troops in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, which they carried out on the direct orders of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian units suffered heavy losses, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The Russian Armed Forces repulsed the offensive of the Ukrainian troops in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, which they carried out on the direct orders of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian units suffered heavy losses, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Today, during the day, on the direct orders of Zelenskyy, Ukrainian troops attempted an offensive in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions in three directions. As a result of the active defense of the grouping of Russian troops, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered heavy losses," the ministry said. "Another attempt at offensive actions by the enemy failed miserably."

Troops of Ukraine lost more than 560 people, 26 tanks and two attack aircraft during the attempted offensive, it added.