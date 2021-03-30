UrduPoint.com
Kiev's Stance On Impossibility To Implement Minsk Accords Dangerous - Kremlin Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:30 AM

Kiev's Stance on Impossibility to Implement Minsk Accords Dangerous - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday called Ukraine's position on the impossibility to implement the Minsk agreements on the Donbas crisis settlement and the need to adopt new documents dangerous.

"Kiev is constantly talking about the need to gather in the Normandy Four format. Kiev is talking about some new proposals, which then we can not find anywhere.

But the main thing is that over the past six months, we have repeatedly heard that Kiev already considers the Minsk agreements dead, that these agreements cannot be implemented, that new documents are needed, etc. This is probably the most dangerous," Peskov told Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow was trying to find a way out of the Donbas deadlock along with Berlin and Paris.

"But it is hard to talk to Kiev. We have not managed to find a way out yet," Peskov added.

