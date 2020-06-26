BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The summit of the Normandy Four leaders, focusing on Donbas crisis settlement, is being delayed due to Kiev's stand, namely its unwillingness to negotiate directly with the breakaway eastern republics, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told Sputnik in an interview.

"Russia's stand regarding the prospects of holding another meeting of the Normandy-format leaders remains unchanged. It is not the number of conducted events that may promote the settlement of the domestic Ukrainian conflict in Donbas, but complete implementation of the Minsk agreements. Lack of real progress is explained by Kiev's tenacious unwillingness to have direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk, this renders the prospects of the next Normandy summit more distant," Nechayev said.

On December 9, 2019, the Normandy Four adopted a joint communique at their first summit in three months, also reaching an agreement to meet in Berlin in four months to continue effort toward Donbas peace. The communique affirmed the Minsk accords as the basis for the crisis settlement, envisioned separation of forces in three new locations across Donbas, and also called for a ceasefire. However, the summit has not been held yet, including due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

"This does not mean that effort [toward preparing the summit] has stopped. Foreign ministers, leaders' advisers and Normandy Four experts keep seeking compromise," Nechayev added.

The ambassador expressed hope that the West would convince the Ukrainian leadership of the need to fulfill the undertaken obligations.