(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Kiev's statement on the possibility to return nuclear weapons changed the situation upside down, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"When the inadequate representatives of the country of Ukraine hinted at whether to return to the discussion of the presence of nuclear weapons, it turned upside-down, it seems to me, the whole story in general," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The ministry also mentioned that the war in Ukraine has been ongoing for eight years, and now it is "ending."