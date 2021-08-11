MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Kiev's statements about the possibility of deploying US air defense systems in Ukraine are provocative and do not meet the interests of its people, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov has proposed to deploy US air defense systems in Ukraine and said that Kiev is worried about the alleged intentions of Russia to transfer nuclear weapons to Crimea.

"This, it seems to me, is a proof of what we have been talking about for many years, and what the Kiev regime was trying to refute ” namely, proof of the provocative policy of Ukraine and in the region towards Russia," Zakharova told the Russia One Channel, adding that Ukrainian people "do not need this."

Such statements by Ukrainian officials meet the interests of a part of the lobbying group of the 'collective West' that advocates for destabilizing the situation in Ukraine, Zakharova added.