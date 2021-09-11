(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that statements by Ukrainian officials on the possibility of war with Russia are not worthy of attention and have a clear russophobic message.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there is a possibility of full-on war with Russia, but that would be "the biggest mistake" on Russia's part. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed regret at the president's statement.

"I do not think that these statements deserve any attention.

We are used to these unfounded statements, imbued with russophobia... We always reiterate our willingness to revive normal relations with Ukraine, because the Ukrainian people are very close to us, fraternal," Lavrov stated at the XXV Forum of Modern Journalism "All Russia-2021".

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized the brotherhood between the two nations and devoted an article to it penned by himself, which was published in mid-July and drew considerable public attention.