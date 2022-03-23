Kiev's statements about the need to hold a referendum on the status of the Donbas republics and Crimea aim at delaying the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

Lavrov recalled that a declaration on the principles of the development of international law in the interests of friendly relations between states was agreed upon in 1970. This document has a section on the relationship between sovereignty and integrity and the right to self-determination.

"This is something very, very relevant, especially in the context of the Ukrainian crisis, in the context of what is now being discussed between our delegations and in the context of what should be the fate of Crimea and Donbas. Now, it is very common that some kind of referendum needs to be held, which, clearly, is aimed at delaying the process," Lavrov said during his address at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).