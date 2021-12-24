MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Kiev is making statements about alleged "invasion" from Russia to divert the attention of its own population from unfulfilled promises on the Donbas, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"All this is done in order to divert public attention from unfulfilled promises to end the war in Donbas, from the dire situation in the country in all directions, from the deterioration of the socio-economic situation, the growth of tariffs, infringement of freedom of speech, violations of the rights of Russian-speaking citizens, this list is almost endless," Zakharova told a briefing.