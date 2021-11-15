UrduPoint.com

Kiev's Statements Regarding Bayraktar Drones Part Of Politics, LPR Leader Says

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Kiev's statements regarding the use of Turkish Bayraktar drones in southeastern Ukraine (Donbas) do not mean war and are part of politics demonstrating a clear disregard for generally accepted norms, leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik told Sputnik.

Late last month, the Ukrainian General Staff claimed that the military destroyed an enemy howitzer with a guided bomb launched with a Bayraktar strike drone in southeaster Ukraine (Donbas). Under the Minsk agreements, only the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) mission is allowed to use drones in Donbas.

"I believe that the deliberate statements made by the Kiev forces about the use of Bayraktar drones do not mean war or military operations, it's politics and a demonstrative disregard for generally accepted norms, demonstrative violation of the measures aimed and strengthening the ceasefire signed by both parties (to the Donbas conflict)," Pasechnik said.

Earlier this month, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova told Sputnik that the Ukrainian military has used Bayraktar drones exclusively for "reconnaissance" but "these drones never crossed the contact line" in Donbas.

The Ukrainian General Staff said this month that Kiev had started using the Bayraktar strike drone in Donbas. According to Chief of the Ukrainian General Staff Serhiy Shaptala, Kiev is planning to purchase more Turkish-made drones.

