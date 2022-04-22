UrduPoint.com

Kiev's Statements Suggest Ukraine Not Interested In Talks With Russia - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Statements coming from Kiev suggest that Ukraine in not interested in negotiations with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

As for how Ukraine treats these opportunities, it is very strange for me to hear statements every day by Ukrainian representatives of various sorts, including the president (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) and his advisers, which suggest that they do not need these negotiations at all, that they have come to terms with their destiny," Lavrov told a press conference.

