ENERGODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) - A new strike by Kiev's forces hit the special building of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and a tank with distilled water in the immediate vicinity of the second power unit was also damaged, the administration of nergodar said.

"According to information from the military-civilian administration of the city of Energodar, artillery strikes were recorded in the following places: a special building of the nuclear power plant, a communication ceiling to the right of the special building, a concrete fence. A container with distilled water in the immediate vicinity of the second power unit was damage. There were no casualties," the statement says.

It is noted that, according to experts, at the moment there is no threat to the technological process. Currently, emergency services are dealing with the consequences of the strike on the territory of the nuclear power plant.