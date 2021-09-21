UrduPoint.com

Kigali Cancels Talks With Belgium Over 'Hotel Rwanda' Verdict

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:51 PM

Kigali cancels talks with Belgium over 'Hotel Rwanda' verdict

Rwanda said it has cancelled a planned meeting with the Belgian foreign minister at the UN after she criticised the trial of "Hotel Rwanda" hero Paul Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen

Kigali, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Rwanda said it has cancelled a planned meeting with the Belgian foreign minister at the UN after she criticised the trial of "Hotel Rwanda" hero Paul Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen.

Rusesabagina, who is credited with saving over 1,200 lives during Rwanda's 1994 genocide, was convicted on terror charges by a high court in Kigali on Monday and sentenced to 25 years in prison in a widely criticised verdict.

Belgium's Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said that despite repeated appeals from Brussels, "Rusesabagina did not benefit from a fair and equitable trial; particularly with regard to the rights of the defence".

"The presumption of innocence was not respected either. These elements de facto call into question the trial and the judgement." The Kigali government slammed the comments in a statement dated Monday.

It said they "reflected the contempt shown by the Government of the Kingdom of Belgium towards the Rwandan judicial system since the start of this trial despite the significant contribution of relevant Belgian institutions to the investigation of this case".

"For this reason, a scheduled bilateral meeting at ministerial level, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, will no longer take place." Rusesabagina, who used his fame from the Hollywood film he inspired to denounce Rwandan President Paul Kagame as a "dictator", has been behind bars since his arrest in August 2020 when a plane he believed was bound for Burundi landed instead in Kigali.

The 67-year-old, who holds a US Green Card, was convicted of involvement with a rebel group blamed for deadly gun, grenade and arson attacks in Rwanda in 2018 and 2019.

The United States and global rights groups have also raised questions about the fairness of the verdict.

His family, who have campaigned globally for his release, have voiced fears that Rusesabagina could die in jail.

Related Topics

Assembly Film And Movies United Nations Jail Hotel Brussels Kigali New York Burundi Belgium Rwanda United States August 2018 2019 2020 Dictator Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

Morocco registers 693 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco registers 693 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Turkey reports 27,688 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey reports 27,688 daily COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 8.15 mln: Africa C ..

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 8.15 mln: Africa CDC

3 minutes ago
 Cancellation of NZ, England teams tours cost PTV m ..

Cancellation of NZ, England teams tours cost PTV millions of rupees: Fawad

3 minutes ago
 Natural gas to play pivotal role in powering UAE&# ..

Natural gas to play pivotal role in powering UAE&#039;s economic growth for next ..

24 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2021 kicks off September 23 in Ra ..

National T20 Cup 2021 kicks off September 23 in Rawalpindi

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.