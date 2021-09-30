UrduPoint.com

Kilauea Volcano Begins Erupting In Hawaii - USGS

Kilauea volcano on the Hawaiian Islands has started prompting authorities to set up a red alert in the vicinity, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Kilauea volcano on the Hawaiian Islands has started prompting authorities to set up a red alert in the vicinity, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

"Kīlauea volcano is erupting. At approximately 3:20 p.m. HST on September 29, 2021 (September 30, 01:30 GMT), the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) detected glow in�Kīlauea�summit webcam images indicating that an eruption has commenced within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea's�summit caldera," the agency said.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has set up a red alert level in the area. While the eruption appears to pose no immediate danger to residents, the USGS says it will reassess its possible hazards.

Kilauea, located in the southeastern part of Hawaii, also known as the Big Island, is one of the most active volcanoes on Earth.

In May 2018, Kilauea erupted, and the local authorities announced the evacuation of the population, which affected about 10,000 people, and destroyed more than 700 houses.

