Kilauea Volcano Erupts in Hawaii - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) An eruption at the Halemaumau Crater of the Kilauea Volcano started in the US state of Hawaii, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The eruption started on Sunday.

"Shortly after approximately 9:30 p.m. [07:30 GMT on Monday] HST, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) detected glow within Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano. An eruption has commenced within Kīlauea's summit caldera," the USGS HVO said.

According to the statement, the USGS HVO raised the aviation color code to red.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said on Monday that trade winds would push ash toward the southwest and asked residents to stay indoors.

Kilauea, located in the southeastern part of Hawaii, also known as the Big Island, is one of the most active volcanoes on Earth.

In May 2018, Kilauea erupted, and the local authorities announced the evacuation of the population, which affected about 10,000 people, and destroyed more than 700 houses.