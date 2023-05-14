Kilicdaroglu Claims to Be Leading Erdogan in Turkish Polls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Turkish presidential candidate of a six-party opposition coalition, claimed Sunday he had taken the lead over sitting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the closely-fought race.

"We are ahead," the opposition leader said on social media.

Erdogan was winning with more than 52.85% of the vote, with 40% of the ballots counted, according to THT Haber state news website, while Kilicdaroglu lagged behind with 41.23% of the vote.